The newest season of The Bachelor is officially underway, and with a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei — marking the most hopefuls in the history of the franchise at 32 — there is an even bigger storm brewing.

Recommended Videos

With numerous episodes still to come this season, fans of The Bachelor franchise have made every Monday evening dedicated to the beloved competition series, however, these fans have just one burning question: How long are The Bachelor episodes?

After all, viewers need enough champagne to last them the full run time!

To find out for yourself, just keep scrolling…

How long are The Bachelor episodes?

It might be a new week, but it looks like The Bachelor season 28 will air on ABC at the same time.

Because of this, The Bachelor will air on ABC from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT tonight (January 29) — as well as each and every Monday — making the run time for its episodes typically two hours.

This duration might vary for the highly-anticipated finale, or any other notable episodes that are to come this season — however, it looks like fans of The Bachelor franchise can mark themselves as booked and busy every Monday evening from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT nonetheless.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular, so don’t forget to mark your calendar!