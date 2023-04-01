How many episodes are in ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 3? Answered

Warning: Contains spoilers about the latest season of Star Trek: Picard.

This latest season of Star Trek: Picard is wowing critics and fans alike. Season 3 has seen the welcome return of The Next Generation favorites Data, William Riker, Geordi La Forge, and Beverly Crusher, and audiences have been catching up with how these beloved characters have adapted to 25th Century life.

Like the first two seasons, the third run of Picard contains 10 episodes, each with a variable length, but most come in under the one-hour mark.

The story so far has been complex. In the first season, Picard raced against the clock to prevent a doomsday scenario that could have wiped out all organic life in the galaxy. The second saw he and his friends catapulted back through time to the 21st Century, while the third has done what many fans were demanding from the start and teamed the legendary admiral up with his old crew.

Fans desperate for a fourth season will be disappointed, though, as Paramount has publicly announced that the current run will be the final installment. However, Trekkies worldwide can content themselves with the knowledge that the second season of Strange New Worlds will premiere on Paramount Plus on June 15 this year. Just like Picard, episodes will drop weekly thereafter.

The universe of Star Trek continues to expand ever further with the recent announcement of yet another new show. According to Paramount, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will “follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy.” It is planned to begin production sometime in 2024.

With all this content on offer, there has never been a better time to explore the final frontier.