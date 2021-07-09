How Many Episodes Of Ouran High School Host Club Are There?

Ouran High School Host Club revolutionized shojo anime when it first launched in the 2000s. And now more than ever, it’s easy to watch Ouran straight from your TV.

Ouran is an adaptation of mangaka Bisco Hatori’s series of the same name. Haruhi Fujioka attends the prestigious (read: wealthy) Ouran Academy on scholarship. One day, she stumbles into the Host Club’s room, where six male club members entertain the girls of the school with sweets and tea.

Trying to find a quiet place to study, Haruhi accidentally breaks an antique vase. Because of her boyish demeanor and androgynous face, the club members initially mistake her for a male student, landing her a spot as the club’s errand boy to work off her 8 million yen in debt.

Haruhi quickly moves up the ranks, and by the time the boys realize she is a girl, her natural talent for hosting has already made her a school favorite.

Interested in catching up on Haruhi’s story? You’ll want to know how many episodes are available for Ouran High School Host Club. Read on for the full tally.

How long is Ouran High School Host Club?

Despite the original manga’s lengthy run, Ouran High School Host Club is far from a marathon. The anime has a standard 26 episodes in total.

The anime takes the form of a romantic comedy and, like its source material, pokes fun at shojo manga’s conventions. Shojo, like its shonen counterpart, does not take the form of any one genre, but rather denotes the work’s target audience—teen girls.

The shojo genre has complicated roots. While shojo makes for mainstream, widely popular hits in 2021 like Wonder Egg Priority and Sailor Moon Eternal, shojo works were dominated by men during its early history in the 1950s and ’60s. Women began to revolutionize the genre across the 20th century with stand-out works like Magic Knight Rayearth and the original Sailor Moon, but stereotypical plotlines and female characters remained across the field.

Much of the form’s contemporary diversity and success can be traced back to Ouran High School Host Club’s self-awareness, as well as its criticism of otaku culture.

Written from 2002 to 2010, the manga was hugely successful and remains a classic among western audiences today. Studio Bones, currently producing the shonen giant My Hero Academia, adapted the series into a single season anime in 2006. Directed by Takuya Igarashi, who had previously worked on Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars and would go on to direct Soul Eater, the season’s 26 episodes premiered across 2006 and quickly proved an international hit.

Ouran High School Host Club is currently licensed for streaming by Funimation.