How many ‘Good Omens’ books are there?

Good Omens fans who got hooked on the franchise from the hit Amazon Prime Video series of the same name may want to return to the excellent source material by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. With multiple TV show seasons already under its belt, it begs the question: How many books are there in the Good Omens series?

In the show, David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as Crowley and Aziraphale, a demon and an angel, respectively, who must team up to save the world. With a star-studded cast that also includes Jon Hamm, Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, and Miranda Richardson, it’s no wonder fans are craving more of Good Omens even as its second season debuted earlier this summer.

What is the total number of ‘Good Omens’ books?

Image via Prime Video

Though both Gaiman and the late Pratchett have written an impressive body of work independently, the world rejoiced when the two fantasy legends teamed up for Good Omens in 1990. However, that was sadly the last book the pair ever published together for the series.

Since the first book was released, both Pratchett and Gaiman’s careers took off with the success of the respective series Discworld and Sandman. Meanwhile, Gaiman lived in the U.S. as Pratchett resided in the U.K., so they just never had the opportunity to set aside the time to make the sequel before Pratchett died in 2015, as The Guardian explained.

However, the pair had laid out the blueprints for a sequel, one they “fully intended to write,” according to a blog post by Gaiman on his website. Season 2 of Good Omens is apparently based on this blueprint and goes beyond the scope of the first book, with Pratchett’s estate blessing the follow-up.