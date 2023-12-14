‘Good Omens’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Good Omens is returning for one more season — and we are ineffably happy!

2019’s first season was strangely wholesome and adorable for a comedy-drama about the end of the world, so it was no surprise that the show managed to come back for another season — despite the first six episodes already burning through the plot of the novel of the same name by the late Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman (who adapted the book for TV).

2023’s second season proved to be just as angelic as the first for diehard Good Omens. Well, up until its hellishly heartbreaking cliffhanger, of course, which left audiences ravenous for more of Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale the angel and David Tennant’s Crowley the demon. Thankfully, the end is not nigh just yet as a third and, yes, final season is descending from the streaming heavens in due time.

Allow me to be the voice of God for a minute (sorry, Frances McDormand, take it up with your agent) and tell you everything you need to know…

What will Good Omens season 3 be about?

Image via Prime Video

In a statement to the press to mark the happy news of its renewal, creator and showrunner Neil Gaiman offered some teasing comments about what we can expect from Good Omens season 3. Basically, get ready for Armageddon 2.0:

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006,” Gaiman said. “Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the End of the World. Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley [David Tennant] and Aziraphale [Martin Sheen] working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

If you’ll recall, although the forces of Heaven and Hell decided not to go to war on Earth in the season 2 finale, it was a mere temporary truce so it only makes sense that another apocalypse is a-cooking. As for why Aziraphale and Crowley aren’t talking… Well, many out there are probably still crying over this, but just in case you need the reminder.

Aziraphale was invited back to heaven with his status as an angel restored. Although he was excited for Crowley to come with him, the demon finally admitted his love for Aziraphale and desire for them to make a life together on Earth. Believing that he can do good in Heaven, however, Aziraphale accepted his promotion and the two went their separate ways, heartbroken.

Going by Gaiman’s comments, it seems no less than another threat to all creation is the only thing that can bring the ineffable husbands back together. But will they get their happy ending this time?

Who will be in the cast of Good Omens season 3?

Image via BBC Studios/Prime Video

Well, first things first, just in case of any doubt, Gaiman’s press release confirms that Sheen and Tennant will once again be back as Aziraphale and Crowley. As things stand, though, no other cast members have been confirmed to reappear, and it’s hard to work out which familiar faces will and won’t return due to season 2’s curious casting choices.

On the one hand, season 2 invited back various actors from season 1 in new roles, with Miranda Richardson now playing villainous demon Shax and Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service as Aziraphale’s imaginatively named neighbors Nina and Maggie, whose will-they-won’t-they became a major plotline. Presumably all three will feature in season 3.

Meanwhile, it’s difficult to say whether Jon Hamm will be back as Gabriel as the archangel went off with his demonic lover Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) at the end of season 2. Likewise, Conn replaced season 1’s Anna Maxwell-Martin as Beelzebub so it’s entirely possible some familiar characters could be recast in season 3 as well if scheduling conflicts arise.

Something for Tennant fans to look out for, though. After his son, Ty Tennant, and father-in-law (and fellow Doctor Who) Peter Davison appeared in season 2, Gaiman has previously teased that he’ll try and get Tennant’s wife, Georgia Moffett, in season 3. So a cameo from her seems likely to complete that nepo casting trilogy.

When could Good Omens season 3 stream on Prime Video?

Screengrab via YouTube

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Four years passed in between Good Omens season 1 and its sequels — please don’t tell us season 3 isn’t going to get here until 2027?!” Well, no, that seems unlikely. Remember, that a pandemic happened in the middle of that period. Besides, Gaiman had to map out a whole new storyline that wasn’t reliant on a pre-existing source material. He probably developed ideas for season 3 alongside 2 so the writing process should go a lot smoother this time.

However, Good Omens has always taking its sweet time in getting here. The first season started work in 2017 and didn’t premiere until 2019. The second officially got underway in 2021 and didn’t arrive until 2023. In other words, the smart money is on season 3 becoming available in 2025. Likely May 2025, going by the release windows of the previous seasons.

Until then, all 12 episodes of Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 can be found on Prime. You know what to do.