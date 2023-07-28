Do Aziraphale and Crowley kiss in ‘Good Omens’ season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 6 of Good Omens.

From the very moment that season one of Good Omens blessed our screens, fans picked up on the romantic undertones of the main characters’ relationship. At a surface level, an angel and a demon shouldn’t even maintain a friendship, let alone something more. And yet, Aziraphale and Crowley have a lot more in common than that which divides them.

Over the centuries that they’ve spent on Earth, the two grew to love each other. That’s an indisputable fact. But there’s a difference between loving someone and being in love with them, and season one left fans yearning for something more. A bigger indication that this love is not just platonic. And what better way than to seal the deal with a kiss?

For months now, those involved with the show have been hinting that season two would be a romantic one, but how romantic are we talking, exactly? Warning: spoilers to follow.

Is there a kiss in season 2 of Good Omens?

Indeed, Aziraphale and Crowley finally lock lips in the season two finale, “Every Day.” That’s good news, right? Well, yes, but hold your horses, because what comes after isn’t the ideal scenario most fans had pictured.

Toward the end of episode six, Aziraphale is offered a deal to make Crowley an angel again, which he readily accepts. Needless to say, Crowley isn’t stoked about the idea, and would much rather Aziraphale run away with him, to the latter’s bewilderment. Struggling to articulate his feelings, Crowley ends up kissing Aziraphale, an act to which the angel simply replies “I forgive you,” before the two part ways.

The cliffhanger in which the season concludes has understandably made fans desperate for a third installment. For all of our sakes, let’s hope we get it soon enough.

Good Omens is available for streaming on Prime Video.