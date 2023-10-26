How much does the cast of ‘Southern Charm’ make?

The cast makes a pretty penny per episode, but many of the show's stars already come from wealthy families.

Several of the cast members of Southern Charm, a show featuring some ostentatious residents of Charleston, South Carolina, come from families with a lot of generational wealth. And while not all of the show’s stars are wealthy, they do receive a certain amount of money from Bravo for each episode or season they’ve appeared in.

According to ScreenRant, Southern Charm‘s main cast members get paid $25,000 per episode, regardless of how many seasons they’ve appeared on. Each season has had anywhere from 10 episodes (season 1) to 17 episodes (season 8), which means that a main cast member could make up to $425,000 for one season. Back in 2019, RadarOnline reported that cast members received a bonus paycheck of $60,000 for the reunion taping.

That number is in line with what the cast’s fellow Bravo stars across the country were reported to be raking in per episode. A feature from The Hollywood Reporter published in 2020 reported that the main cast of Vanderpump Rules made around $25,000 per episode after signing new contracts in 2017 and 2018.

However, the cast members’ salaries for the show are but a drop in the bucket for many of the Southern Charm stars. Some of them, like Shep Rose, come from wealthy families, while others, such as Craig Conover, have leveraged their public personas into profitable relationships with other brands and ventures off the screen.

The cast member with the largest net worth is friend of the cast Patricia Altschul. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $100 million. Altschul’s late husband, Arthur Altschul, was a Goldman Sachs Group partner, and the two were well-known in New York City’s social circles. The so-called grand dame of Southern Charm has also launched a home decor line, and published a book called The Art of Southern Charm. The show has often showcased Altschul’s large and elegant home, where she is also known for having a butler.

She’s Rose, an OG of Southern Charm, has sometimes spoken about his comfortable background on the show. Rose’s family is a wealthy one, and the reality star has shared that he doesn’t really need to hold a regular job. Outside of his work as a reality TV star, Rose has invested in some real estate and Charleston bars, and his net worth is reported by Celebrity Net Worth to be $5 million.

Leva Bonaparte, another regular cast member on Southern Charm, has a net worth estimated to be $3.6 million, according to Thrilling. Bonaparte and her husband Lamar own and run several bars and other businesses in Charleston, including Bourbon N’ Bubbles and Republic, which was the site of the Southern Charm spinoff, Southern Hospitality.

As for Conover, the original Southern Charm star’s net worth is estimated to be $400,000. Conover has used his Bravo fame to launch a successful pillow company, Sewing Down South. He also launched a podcast, Pillows and Beer, with his co-star Austen Kroll. In addition to appearing on Southern Charm, Conover has also made several guest appearances on Bravo show Summer House, thanks to his relationship with that show’s star, Paige DeSorbo, and has also appeared on two seasons of Winter House.

Speaking of Kroll, his net worth is reported by Slice to be $1 million. The longtime cast member comes from a well-off family, but has also appeared on other Bravo shows, launched his own craft beer company called Kings Calling Brewing Co., and has a podcast with Conover.