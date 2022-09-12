House of the Dragon has brought with it a variety of stars, both breakout and others well known in the public eye. Thus far, one of the most important to the story is Milly Alcock.

The young actress portrays the show’s main character Rhaenyra Targaryen from the first episode through much of its first season. However, there are plenty of time skips during this stretch that can cause confusion when trying to decipher her age.

While Rhaenyra is said to be around 17 years old in the show at the time of writing this piece having first shown up in episode one at 15, you may be wondering how old Alcock actually is in real life.

How old is ‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock?

House of the Dragon/HBO Max

Milly Alcock who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon is 22 years old at the time of writing. She was born on April 11, 2000.

The actress who has risen to fame with the release of the Game of Thrones prequel has been acting for many years with her first IMDb credit coming back in 2014 after an appearance in the TV series Wonderland.

In the eight years since then, Alcock has shown up in many TV shows with the most popular being her most recent role in House of the Dragon. It isn’t clear how much longer she will appear in the show as we approach a time skip that will see her replaced by fellow actress Emma D’Arcy to continue as the character Rhaenyra.

For now, fans will get to see more of Alcock as Rhaenyra as things heat up in House of the Dragon episode five.