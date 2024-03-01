How old is John Bercow from ‘The Traitors’ season 2?

Getting “murdered” by Phaedra Parks and Kate Chastain on The Traitors season 2 yesterday (February 29), fans of the beloved competition series, as well as his fellow contestants, were devastated to see John Bercow — the former Speaker of the House of Commons — pack his bags and head home.

For those who are unfamiliar, The Traitors is “a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game,” bringing fan favorite reality television stars together to fight for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game.” Upon the cast announcement, viewers were stunned to see John — who is NOT a reality television personality — make an appearance, but with his sensational sense of humor, as well as his “can do” attitude and commitment to the game, it is safe to say that he captivated individuals all across America nonetheless.

Serving as everyone’s “grandpa” on the show — rocking a full head of gray hair — how old is John? Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for your yourself…

John Bercow’s age

Born on January 19, 1963, John is currently 61 years old, however, he was 60 years old while filming the hit competition show. Naturally, this made the U.K. native the oldest individual in the castle, just a few years older than Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

With only six contestants remaining — Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, Sandra Diaz Twine from Survivor, Kate Chastain from Below Deck, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset — who will win The Traitors season 2? To find out for yourself, be sure to catch the highly-anticipated finale on Thursday (March 7) at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock. The stakes are at an all-time high!