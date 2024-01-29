Do ‘The Traitors’ contestants actually stay in the castle? Where our favorite reality stars reside, revealed

Whether they are used to partying in a villa on Love Island, being stranded on an island on Survivor, being sequestered in a house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) on Big Brother, and beyond, The Traitors brings fan favorites from Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, and more somewhere where they likely have never been before: The Scottish Highlands.

For those who are unfamiliar, “The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game.” According to Peacock, “entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game” for a chance at a $250,000 cash prize throughout The Traitors, but only if they can keep a secret…

As mentioned, fan favorite reality stars — such as Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Parvati Shallow, Dan Gheesling, and more — made their way to The Scottish Highlands to film season 2 of The Traitors, with a majority of the show taking place in a medieval castle. Because of this, fans of the franchise have just one burning question: Do these contestants get to live in luxury and stay at said castle during their journey on The Traitors?

Contrary to popular belief, their experience is far less lavish. Keep scrolling to see where fan favorite reality stars like Chris “CT” Tamburello, Peter Weber, Kevin Kreider, and more stayed during season 2 of The Traitors…

Photo via NBC

The host of the beloved competition series — Scottish actor and activist Alan Cumming — spilled all of the tea in an exclusive interview with Daily Beast.

“Spoiler alert: None of us stayed in the castle. None of us… [the contestants] all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport. How glamorous — you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel… I stayed in a little house in Inverness, but I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed. It had a huge bed in it, so I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight.”

Does this mean that all of the clips of the contestants “sleeping” in their extravagant bedrooms in the castle are nothing but a facade?

Is this show even real?

While this nugget of information leaves viewers with dozens and dozens of questions, to see if the faithfuls manage to sniff out the traitors and take home the massive cash prize nonetheless, catch brand new episodes of The Traitors season 2 Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock. The remainder of the season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!