Who is Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen? The ‘Love Island: USA’ star on ‘The Traitors’ season 2, explained

The Traitors season 2 is starting to heat up, and it looks like Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen from Love Island: USA — as well as his partner in crime, Peter Weber from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — are starting to sniff out the traitors. Based on the preview for episode 6 of the beloved competition series, Dan Gheesling might be the next one on the chopping block!

For those who are unfamiliar with The Traitors, it is described by Peacock as “a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game,” and with season 2 officially underway, fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, and more are fighting for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game.”

While contestants like Johnny Bananas, Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and more definitely have a villainous side, Bergie is as innocent as can be, making his actions on The Traitors season 2 so far surprising to those who watched his journey unfold on Love Island: USA. In fact, heading into the hit competition show, the 24-year-old could not pinpoint “the most traitorous thing” he has ever done in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. How wild is that?

“The most traitorous thing I’ve ever done is… I can’t even think about it, so I think I’m just a Faithful at heart, but we’ll see what I end up doing in this game.”

Given that his villainous actions on The Traitors season 2 are rather out of the ordinary for Bergie, who is he beyond our television screens, and what was he like on Love Island: USA?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

From a football star at Dakota State University to a Dairy Queen general manager, Bergie is now a certified reality star, becoming a fan favorite on both season 5 of Love Island: USA, as well as season 2 of The Traitors.

For those who are unfamiliar with his rather rocky experience within the villa, Bergie found himself coupled up with Anna Kurdys on day one by default, due to the fact that their fellow islanders picked neither Bergie nor Anna. Naturally, their fellow contestants voted the duo as the least compatible couple, and the Minnesota native was dumped from the villa mere hours after his arrival — poor Bergie!

The following day, Bergie returned to the villa as a “throuple” with two hot new bombshells named Hannah Wright and Carmen Kocourek, getting his second chance at finding “the one” in Fiji. After his return to the beloved competition series, Bergie tried as hard as he could to form connections with his fellow islanders within the villa — kissing the most girls out of all of the men — ultimately finding himself unlucky in love over and over again until Taylor Smith arrived during the infamous Casa Amor week.

Finishing in third place and leaving the villa together — marking the first ever relationship for both parties — the two lovebirds are still together months later, making a long distance relationship work and traveling back and forth to see one another. How sweet is that?

Nowadays, given the fact that Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen is a faithful — and the fact that he has a shield heading into episode 6 — will he manage to sniff out the traitors and take home the massive cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Traitors season 2 Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.