The character has become increasingly important for show's storylines, but how old is she supposed to be in the series?

Shows about small towns almost always resonate with audiences, and the hit Netflix series Virgin River is a testament to this truism. The understated show has become a sleeper hit, beloved by audiences and critics alike thanks to its blend of deft drama and realism, as well as its comfort watch credentials.

One recurring character who’s started racking up the fans in season five is Muriel. But some people have been wondering: how old is Muriel in Virgin River? Read on to find out!

What is Virgin River about?

Virgin River follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a midwife and nurse practicioner who moves to the eponymous small town in Northern California with hopes of starting fresh and leaving the pain of her old life behind. However, she quickly learns that smalltown life isn’t as idyllic or simple as she first thought, and as she ingratiates into the community she begins to question why she made the choices she did, while also being further drawn into life in Virgin River.

The show is based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, and is a romantic drama. The series streams on Netflix.

Who is Muriel in Virgin River?

In the runaway hit show, Muriel Saint Claire is a resident of the town of Virgin River. She is a former movie actress who moved to the town for retirement, and is an active member of the town’s knitting circle, as well as an animal lover. She initially has a rivalry with the town’s mayor Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole), although as the show winds on, their relationship grows more complicated, with the pair even becoming friends after Hope is beset by tragedy. In the series, she begins a relationship with Cameron, a doctor who moves to the town to practice medicine.

How old is Muriel in Virgin River?

As per Robyn Carr’s official website, the character of Muriel is 56 years old.

Who is Muriel in Virgin River played by?

In Virgin River Muriel is played by the Canadian actress Teryl Rothery. Rotherty, 60, is probably best known for the role of Janet Fraiser in the series Stargate SG-1, although some viewers may also recognize her from Arrow.

Will there be a season six of Virgin River?

Yes, there will be a sixth season of Virgin River. Netflix announced the show had been renewed in May of this year, just before the fifth season began.