Virgin River season four is over, and now fans are wondering when season five will be released and who will be returning to the show. The binge-worthy show’s fourth season catapulted its way to the top of the Netflix watch list, taking the number one spot away from Stranger Things and gaining 100 million views in its first week. Thanks to the show’s Instagram page, fans can see that work for the next season is already underway.

The Netflix original is based on the book by Robyn Carr, sees nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the seemingly sleepy, and beautiful town of Virgin River in northern California after the death of her husband in a car accident. Not only was Mel recovering from the loss of her love but had also suffered a miscarriage not long before. She tries to escape the ghosts of her past by taking a job with Doc, at his town clinic, only to find that more drama awaits her and the residents of the town.

Season four finally revealed one of the bigger mysteries left at the end of season two, identifying the individual who shot Jack and left him for dead. It also resolved a number of other issues, but of course, in true soap opera fashion, left us with a tonne of new revelations that fans will have to tune in for in season five to see how they are worked out.

Virgin River, Season 3, episode 10. Image via Netflix

When is the release window?

Production for season five was pushed back from March to July, however, it was announced on July 18 that filming was underway in British Columbia and the show posted the above Instagram to celebrate the occasion. It shows the majority of the main actors on a zoom call having a virtual table read.

Virgin River has been fairly consistent since it started airing back in 2019, releasing one season each year. It is likely that we will have season five next year, and if it follows seasons three and four, we might see it released in July 2024, though with the recent delays it’s not yet confirmed. It is also expected to follow on from season four’s 12 episodes rather than the 10 boasted by seasons one and two.

Who is returning?

The Instagram picture gives us a very clear image of who exactly will be back, with the actor’s faces and names on display. Of course the two leads Breckenridge and Henderson are returning, that, of course, is a no-brainer, and many other familiar faces are also present. Town physician and Mel’s boss, Doc, played by Tim Matherson, is present along with his wife and town mayor Hope, Anette O’Toole.

Another co-worker of Mel’s that looks to be returning, despite saying he was leaving, is Dr. Cameron Hayek, played by Mark Ghanimé. Fans will get to see just why he is still sticking around after the character revealed his feelings to Mel and was promptly turned down. Doc’s grandson, Denny, Kai Bradbury, is also sticking around after revealing that his shady behavior was down to his wanting to keep his Huntingdon’s diagnosis a secret from his romantic interest Lizzie, Sarah Dugdale. Lizzie’s former love interest and cast regular Ricky, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, is notably absent from the table read which isn’t too odd seen as he left Virgin River to join Jack’s old line of work, the Marines.

Virgin River, Season 4, episode 8. Image via Netflix.

Jack’s fellow ex-marines are still with him with Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Marco Grazzini, Preacher, Brady, and Mike respectively, all present and accounted for at the table reading. Lawrence also has beside him his wife, Lucia Walters, who recently joined the cast as her husband’s on-screen love interest, Julia.

Many of the residents of the town also look to be returning to their roles, and it would seem that bad guy Vince, Steve Baci, is also back and hopefully will be placed behind bars after Preacher fought and won against the dirty cop to save Paige and reunite her with her son Christopher. Though actor Chase Petriw, Christopher, is present at the table read, Paige, Lexa Doig is absent. The actress hasn’t had a huge amount of screen time after fleeing Virgin River at the beginning of season two, only reappearing at the end of season four.

With Henderson telling Glamour, “season five’s great, by the way. It’s the best season yet. I’m amazing in it,” we simply have to wait until next year for the binge-worthy drama to return to Netflix. Meanwhile seasons one through four are available on the streaming channel.