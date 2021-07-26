How Old Is Runa In Kakegurui?

A student council member, referee, and gamer, Runa Yomozuki is a fan-favorite character in Kakegurui‘s anime adaption.

Based on Homura Kawamoto’s manga, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, Runa wears a playful attitude that can bend towards sociopathy at times. Always sporting an orange rabbit hoodie over her uniform, lollipop in one hand, and a PSP in the other, her childish behavior and appearance has led many to ask just how old the smallest member of the student council really is. Here’s what we know.

We don’t know, but we have a good guess

While we haven’t been given an exact age for the characters, we know that Runa is a third-year at Hyakkaou Private Academy. Roughly akin to a senior at an American high school, it would be reasonable to guess that she is 17 or 18.

Runa may be a teenager, but she’s certainly small in stature. She sits at four feet and three inches, making her significantly shorter than many of her classmates. Don’t let her small stature fool you, however: She sits on the powerful student council as its public relations head, and she’s just as sadistic as her fellow classmates.

While many viewers have noted that Runa appears younger than her age suggests, Runa’s Japanese voice actor, Mayu Udono, is 31. Her English voice actor, Kayli Mills, is 26. And in 2019’s live-action adaptation, Runa is played by the then-29-year-old singer and actress Mito Natsume.

Kakeugrui is streaming on Netflix.