How old is Sarah in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’?

Is she the same age in 'The Last of Us' show as she is in the game? Here's what we know about Sarah Miller's age.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us

The Last of Us hit HBO Max in 2023, with one of the greatest video games of all time arguably becoming one of the greatest TV shows of the decade.

The dramatic, heartbreaking, and resonant game features scenes have become iconic in pop culture. One of its most shocking was recreated early on in The Last of Us series, with Sarah (Nico Parker), unfortunately, meeting her demise just as she did in the original game, with the first third of the first episode dedicated to her day-to-day life.

While fans balled their eyes out yet again, there are a few things some viewers are still wondering about the live-action version of Sarah Miller.

How old is Sarah in The Last of Us?

Sarah looks to be like much of the show in being painstakingly accurate to its source material. Sarah is 12 years old in The Last of Us, which has carried over directly into the live-action series.

The colossal heartbreak associated with her death at a young age powers Joel (Pedro Pascal) into a fatherly relationship with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) throughout The Last of Us.

Parker is 18 years old in real life and significantly aged down to play the role. She is a year younger than co-star Ramsey. Parker reappeared in episodes after her death in the form of flashbacks, as depicted in the original game.