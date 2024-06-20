How tall is Harry Jowsey from ‘Perfect Match?’

Anyone who keeps up with Netflix’s various reality/competition shows is familiar with Harry Jowsey, the Australian heartthrob best known for starring in Too Hot To Handle season 1 and Perfect Match season 2, with the latter airing on the streaming service as we speak. While he might be as attractive as can be, he has proven time and time again to be trouble!

Recommended Videos

After watching just one episode of Perfect Match season 2, it is clear that Harry towers over the rest of the men on the beloved competition series, leaving fans of the show wondering just one thing: How tall is he exactly?

Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Harry Jowsey’s height

While we were unable to find any clips of Harry admitting his exact height, a 2020 report from Heart reveals that he stands at a whopping six feet and five inches, with IMDb confirming this same information. Unless he hit a sudden growth spurt, it is safe to say that this height remains true in the year 2024 as well.

Is it just me, or did learning that Harry is 6’5″ just make him instantly 10x hotter? Jessica Vestal is one lucky woman…

Will Harry and Jess manage to claim the title of “perfect match” (no pun intended) when season 2 of Perfect Match comes to a close tomorrow (June 21), or will his alleged smooch with Melinda Berry put a wrench in their relationship? The only way to find out for yourself is to catch the finale when it drops on Netflix tomorrow, and we can assure you that it will be jam-packed with juicy drama!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy