It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kylie Jenner in the headlines. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been relatively quiet since she and partner Travis Scott quarantined themselves with their daughter, Stormi, for the better part of 2020.

However, considering the small tension from her off-again and now seemingly back on-again relationship with the Astroworld rapper, and that The Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finally ended its 14-year run in June, it would make sense that Kylie would want to take a break from the world and focus on family. After all, the reality TV star has been in the spotlight since she was 10 years old, and the world has literally watched her grow into the woman she is today.

And with another baby reportedly on the way, now more than ever is the best time for Kylie to focus on family.

Though many of us got caught up in the KUWTK craze and could probably recap the family’s most controversial times, I bet there’s one stat that the average viewer wouldn’t know just off the top of their heads: Exactly how tall is Kylie Jenner?

How tall is Kylie Jenner?

Although she may be the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, Kylie isn’t the shortest. That title goes to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who only stands at 5′ 1″. And Kylie is certainly not the tallest either, as her other sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, both take the top spot with their impressive height of 5′ 10.”

However, Kylie isn’t far behind, as she stands at the average height of 5′ 6″. She is only 4 inches taller than her more famous sister Kim Kardashian—who is technically next in line for the title of shortest Kardashian, standing at 5′ 2″.

But there is one title that Kylie Jenner can absolutely make a stake on: She’s the second richest Kardashian in the family.

As it usually is with most social media queens, Kylie used her reality TV show fame and Instagram following—now at record-breaking 258 million followers—to create businesses that focused on beauty. According to Yahoo News, the socialite sold 51 percent of her cosmetic line Kylie Cosmetics to the beauty company Coty, Inc., for $600 million. Thanks to that hefty sale, Kylie’s net worth is sitting at a comfortable $620 million in 2021 according to Forbes Magazine, making her next in line for the “throne of the richest Kardashian” after her sister Kim, whose net worth is an incredible $1.4 billion.

Please don’t get it confused, Kylie may stand at an average height, but her bank account is definitely far from average.