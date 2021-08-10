MrBeast, a popular YouTuber known for his philanthropic acts, remains one of the platform’s top earners after nearly a decade making content. His uploads range from grandiose, thrill-seeking stunts to silly pranks and challenges. He’s also become synonymous with massive, mind-blowing giveaways in recent years, particularly after he went viral in 2019 for planting 20 million trees.

To say MrBeast is incredibly popular is an understatement. His gaming channel, MrBeast Gaming, has more than 20 million subscribers all on its own. This subscriber count is utterly dwarfed by MrBeast’s main channel, which has a staggering 66.3 million.

Despite the name recognition he has earned over the years, a few questions remain about this prominent YouTuber and philanthropist. Namely, people really want to know his height. Maybe it’s due to the numerous videos and pictures floating around the web in which MrBeast, who’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson, can be seen towering over his companions. A few photos indicate that the veteran YouTuber stands above 6 feet, sparking an insatiable desire from fans to discover his true height.

So, just how tall is the man? Here’s what we know.

How tall is MrBeast?

Consensus seems to agree that Donaldson stands at approximately 6 ft 3 in tall. That places him several inches, at least, above many of his fellow YouTubers and even some larger-than-life stars like Chris Evans.

Photos on Instagram reveal MrBeast truly does tower over others at his high stature. He’s tall enough to touch a stop sign with ease, stands high over cars, and is regularly front-and-center in group photos due to his high stature over his colleagues.

Make no mistake about it, MrBeast isn’t just a big YouTuber. He’s also one tall dude.