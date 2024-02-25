How tall is Pedro Pascal compared to Bella Ramsey? The ‘Last of Us’ stars’ heights, explained

With a different result from the 2024 Golden Globes, Feb. 24, 2024, saw Pedro Pascal winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Joel Miller in The Last of Us season 1. His acceptance speech was endearing, even as he was drunk, fumbling a little, claiming he was going to have a panic attack, and tossing an F word out there. You could even see Margot Robbie mouthing “I love him” as his speech concluded (Same, Margot, same).

It’s easy to love the Chilean-born actor. One of the people who love their real-life friendship with Pascal is, unsurprisingly to most, his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey. One of the most memorable and touching points of the series is Ellie’s relationship with Joel, which goes from sour and distant, to a father-daughter bond that is nearly unbreakable. No matter what point Joel and Ellie were in the story, their interactions remained one of the greatest highlights of the show (and the videogame that inspired it). It is all thanks to fantastic onscreen chemistry between the two real-life goofballs.

The difference in age and height of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

Screengrabs via bellaramsey/IG

There’s a 28-year difference between the fellow Game of Thrones actors — Bella Ramsey is currently 20 years old and Pedro Pascal is 48, turning 49 in early April. Ramsey was born in 2003, and Pascal in 1975.

Another big difference between them is their height. Pascal stands at 5’11 (180cm) and Ramsey is 5’1 (156cm.) This means there’s a 24 centimeters, or about 10 inches, difference in height between the co-stars.

Pedro’s height as seen in The Last of Us even got some fans talking online:

A Season 2 of The Last of Us is on the horizon, although a concrete release date window is yet to be announced. During his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Ramsey suggested that at the end of 2024, or the beginning of 2025, we might get to see the return of our favorite post-apocalyptic Dad/adopted daughter duo.