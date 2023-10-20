Being in the presence of a god can take a major hit to your ego. Unless you’re the Loki in which case *scoffs* Thor isn’t even that tall.

The God of Thunder’s dominating presence has intimidated many-an-Avenger (except Carol Danvers), but there’s nothing like a good ol’ sibling rivalry to dig up the not-at-all immature question as to who is taller.

The sculpted blonde god is usually revered for his strength, stature, and formidable presence, but in episode 3 of Loki season 2, Loki takes it upon himself to point out that “Thor’s not that tall” when three wooden sculptures of Thor, Odin, and Balder the Brave require a bit of neck craning to get a good look.

How tall is Thor, really?

Image via Marvel Studios

Now, there’s nothing wrong with being short. Wolverine is a prime example of this. But Thor, the God of Thunder, is as tall as his name is mighty. According to the Marvel Encyclopedia, published in 2002, the character comes in at 6’6” (198 cm). In case you were wondering, he also weighs — get ready for this — 640 pounds thanks to the density of his Asgardian bones and tissue (imagine how much he weighed with that beer belly!).

Sorry, Loki, them are the facts. Thor’s pretty tall.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t have chosen a better actor to play Thor since Chris Hemsworth, believe it or not, is just a few inches shorter than Thor. The Australian god — ahem, I mean actor — is 6’3” (190 cm) and has been known to weigh 220 pounds.

Next time you try clocking your brother’s height, Loki, we suggest you — and we’re sorry to tell you this — pick on someone your own size.