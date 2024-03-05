How to steal ‘The Bachelor’ star Rachel Nance’s style: 5 of her best dresses, detailed

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official. With Joey Grazaidei narrowing down his final few women — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — from four to three during episode 8 of The Bachelor, the gorgeous Rachel Nance lives to see another day. How exciting is that?

While the entire cast of season 28 was nothing short of spectacular, Rachel has made waves for being a class act, treating all of her fellow contestants and crew members — as well as the Bachelor himself — with the utmost respect. As far as her appearance goes, she has also caused some chatter on social media, as she is consistently accentuating her natural features, as well as bringing a style to The Bachelor that is wholeheartedly her own. The Hawaii native is singlehandedly bringing neutrals back during her stint on the show!

“Rachel is such a natural beauty, I love how down-to-Earth and true to herself she has been throughout this process #TheBachelor” “I love Rachel’s natural look. This red dress is a banger!!! #TheBachelor” “Rachel’s natural beauty is just *chefs kiss* #TheBachelor”

Because of how natural and down-to-Earth she is, Rachel did not feel the need to spend thousands of dollars on designer dresses for the beloved competition series. Instead, all of Rachel’s looks are equally as stunning as they are affordable, and we are here to help you steal her style.

Pinpointing where you can purchase five of her most iconic looks from The Bachelor season 28, just keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Episode 1 — $64.90 at Windsor

Images via ABC/Windsor

Rachel stepped out of the limo looking drop dead gorgeous, rocking the Morgan Formal Flocked Velvet Dress in black — opposed to the burgundy and blue colors that the gown is also offered in — that Windsor describes as “a truly elegant look at your next formal affair.”

“Enchant in this long tulle dress for a truly elegant look at your next formal affair. Gracefully make an entrance in this boho-inspired formal maxi dress accented with a luxurious velvet floral pattern floral velvet design on top of the feather-weight mesh fabric. Indulge in the multiple layers of tulle in this empire-waist bodice designed with a low-beck silhouette that flows effortlessly into a full A-line skirt. Highlight the plunging V-neckline with a sparkling rhinestone lariat or delicate layers of dainty necklaces to complete your formal dress look.”

This piece can be purchased at the company’s website for $64.90.

Episode 2 — $69 at Weekends

Images via Bachelor Nation on Facebook/Weekends

If you’re anything like us, you have not stopped thinking about the Cliffside Dress that Rachel wore for the second rose ceremony of the season. Featuring oh-so sexy cutouts — as well as a subtle floral pattern that was just too cute — you can purchase this piece for yourself for $69 at Weekends, which has since been marked down to $58.65. Who doesn’t love a good sale?

Episode 5 — $85 at Meshki

Images via ABC/Meshki

While Rachel typically strays away from bright colors, the yellow Sydney Straight Neck Slip Maxi Dress that she wore during the dinner portion of her one-on-one date was truly show-stopping, described by Meshki as “an understated and elegant silhouette for the modern muse.”

“An understated and elegant silhouette for the modern muse, the much-loved Sydney Straight Neck Slip Maxi Dress returns in a fresh hue for a season of celebrations. Boasting a squared neckline and head-turning open back, this midi features a cross back design with a self-tie feature for a customized fit. Team with barely-there heels to keep Sydney in the spotlight.”

This piece can be purchased at the company’s website for $51 as of March of 2024, as opposed to the original price of $85.

Episode 7 — $169 at Meshki

Images via @rachelmariean on Instagram/Meshki

Also from Meshki, Rachel had our jaws on the floor when she stepped out in the Elenora Rose Gown in black, as opposed to the other white and champagne hues. Described by the brand as “sophisticated and timeless,” we seriously could not agree more!

“The Elenora Rose Gown has been designed for sophisticated and timeless brides looking for a classic style. Crafted from a luxurious satin fabrication, this maxi dress highlights a 3D floral-detailed shoulder strap, that adds drama along the backline whilst the back train keeps this style true to its timeless elegance. Keep the accessories minimal to let your dress do the talking.”

Serving as Rachel’s most expensive dress from her stint on the show, this piece can be purchased at the company’s website for $169.

Episode 8 — $74 at Princess Polly

Images via Bachelor Nation on Facebook/Princess Polly

Last but certainly not least, on a much more casual note, Rachel turned heads in the Emily Maxi Dress in green. Available at Princess Polly in nine different colors — including pink, blue, white, and beyond — for $74, this gown has since been marked down to $43. Once again, who doesn’t love a good sale?

Heading to Mexico for the infamous Fantasy Suite dates, what looks will Rachel craft up in paradise? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself whether or not Rachel and Joey are a match made in heaven after all — and to find out for yourself what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey will consist of — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 each and every Monday on ABC. With the show dwindling down, the next few episodes are sure to be the best ones yet!