How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Hall Vs. Strickland

On July 31, two ranked UFC middleweights will face off, with the winner keeping their place within the division’s top 10. It’s Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland, and for both fighters, this is a match that can make or break their careers.

Dynamic striker Uriah Hall is coming off a victory against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman. That fight ended early after Weidman experienced a shocking leg injury, forcing him to undergo surgery and take an extended break from the sport. Hall sits at four wins. Meanwhile, Strickland has put together a four-win streak of his own, most recently defeating Krysztof Jotko via unanimous decision on May 1.

This may also be the winner’s best shot at the title. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is sitting pretty on top and looking for new contenders to face, having already beaten the majority of fighters within the division’s top five. Whether it’s Hall or Strickland, someone will walk out as Adesnya’s next big challenge.

The other will go home with their first loss in quite some time.

While the full July 31 card hasn’t been completely announced, here is where you can check out the action come fight day.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland?

Fans can check out UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 31. Here are all the announced bouts on the card.

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Featherweight: Doo Ho Choi vs. Danny Chavez

Women’s Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs. Nicco Montano

Welterweight: Mounir Lazzez vs. Niklas Stolze

Bantamweight: Kyuign Ho Khang vs. Rani Yahya

Women’s Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

It isn’t clear which of these fights will be part of the main card and which will be on the preliminary card. The prelims will also broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ at 5 p.m. CT.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland outside the US?

Those fight fans located outside the US can check out the action live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom, and on the UFC Fight Pass app in other countries.