Netflix cancels so many shows with such regularity that a lot of times it doesn’t even bother relaying the news to its customer base in an official capacity, but star and co-creator Celeste Barber is more than happy to let the world know that she’s less than thrilled about Wellmania getting the axe.

The Australian dramatic comedy premiered in March of this year for what turned out to be its one and only eight-episode season, following Barber’s New York-based food writer Liv Healy, who ends up trying out various assorted methods of healthy living in an attempt to advance her career after receiving a job opportunity that takes her back home to Sydney.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

It would be fair to say Wellmania didn’t make much of a splash, but Barber was nonetheless caught off-guard by its cancellation, as she shared on Instagram.

“Netflix said it’s something about numbers. Sure. I thought it smashed it but I don’t understand how it works. Thank you for the love and support around the show. It was so fun, we had such an excellent time and the way it was received was so overwhelming. I’m bummed that I can no longer explore that excellent character of Liv Healy, and I know a lot of you saw yourselves in that character and wanted to see more, but this industry is kinda bullsh*t.”

That makes it the 23rd Netflix original series to have been canceled since the first day of January, and when you factor in the raft of shows to have ended this year on their own terms as well, then the platform keeps on shedding content like it’s nobody’s business.