‘I think everybody’s chasing after ‘X-Men’: After disavowing that Easter Egg, ‘Loki’ mastermind’s dream MCU project is certainly a curious choice

Slowly but surely, the age of the X-Men is dawning on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although how close depends entirely on how you choose to interpret certain elements.

The Marvels has been beset by rumors that it could tie directly into the incoming arrival of the mutants, something its final trailer has done nothing to actively disavow, whereas what was perceived as a potential nod towards Cerebro in the premiere of Loki‘s second season was quickly shut down by the people involved, who claimed they had no idea what anybody was talking about.

It goes without saying that Deadpool 3 is going to bring the former 20th Century Fox stalwart crashing into the MCU in what’s shaping up to be spectacular style, and that’s without mentioning The Marvels star Iman Vellani having been anointed as a mutant – complete with familiar musical sting – in the Ms. Marvel finale.

Image via 20th Century Fox

The pieces are slowly falling into place, then, with Loki executive producer and lead writer Eric Martin admitting to Total Film that as much as he wants X-Men, he knows he’s not the only one in the running.

“I think everybody’s probably chasing after X-Men because I think that’s where the richest characters are. But I mean, who knows? That’s a decision for someone who’s not me. As long as Marvel is happy, of course, I’d love to [work on more MCU projects]. I mean, Marvel has changed my life by trusting me to write this season. It was a lot of responsibility, and I hope I’ve earned that trust.”

Martin has contributed some of the sharpest writing the Multiverse Saga has seen through his contributions to Loki, so maybe he’s on the shortlist for penning the latest reboot set to reinvent the MCU as we know it.