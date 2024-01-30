‘I was incredibly impressed’: How did ‘The Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer react to Daisy Kent’s tear-jerking story?

During episode 2 of The Bachelor, the handsome Joey Graziadei embarked on an oh-so romantic one-on-one date with the stunning Daisy Kent, riding in a helicopter, attending a music festival, and ending the evening with a luxurious meal. With the Pennsylvania native admitting to the camera that “It feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend,” the day could not been gone any better for the two lovebirds, however, the dinner portion is what solidified Daisy’s spot as the frontrunner of season 28.

During this dinner portion, Daisy opened up about her struggles with hearing loss and her decision to get a cochlear implant two years ago, something that changed the trajectory of her life once and for all. Because of the vulnerability Daisy was able to show Joey, the pair was able to connect on an even deeper level, ultimately stealing the heart of The Bachelor himself, as well as viewers at home.

While host Jesse Palmer is not present at the show’s one-on-one dates, he is truly a fly on the wall, and it looks like Daisy Kent swept him off of his feet as well. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, he dished about her decision to open up to Joey, admitting that he was “incredibly impressed” by both her maturity and vulnerability in episode 2.

Image via ABC

Entertainment Weekly reporter Kristen Baldwin got the conversation going:

“Daisy shared the story of her hearing loss and cochlear implant on her one-on-one date with Joey. I don’t even know her and I felt so proud of her — what was your reaction to her story?”

As a response, The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer sang like a bird, and we could not agree more with his commentary:

“I was incredibly impressed that Daisy opened up about something so personal on their first date. Her medical history, and what she has had to overcome, is a big part of who she is. I think the fact that she was so comfortable opening up really impressed Joey as well, making him feel much more trusting and comfortable around her at this early stage in their journey.”

Could Jesse be teasing that Daisy is the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey? Only time will tell…

To see if Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei are in it for the long haul, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama!