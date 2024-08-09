‘I’m starting to worry’: A ‘Bachelorette’ contestant’s cringy TikToks make fans suspect he’s not husband material after all

Aaron Erb‘s stint on The Bachelorette season 21 might have been short-lived, but the Oklahoma native sure is making a splash on social media (for better or worse) after his untimely exit from the series.

In episode 3 of The Bachelorette, Aaron — aka the brother of Bachelor Nation fan-favorite, Noah Erb — found himself in a sticky situation when he received a call from flight school telling him that if he wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a fighter pilot, it was now or never. After a great deal of deliberation — and after failing to receive the group date rose the fateful day that he needed to make his decision — the aerospace engineer determined that he and leading lady Jenn Tran were not a perfect match after all, ultimately stepping away from the show to follow his dream.

On the way out, Aaron dropped a bomb by telling Jenn that there were people who were not there for the right reasons, seemingly pointing fingers at his arch-nemesis, Devin Strader. He chose not to name names, and ultimately left the Bachelorette beauty in disarray, resulting in a great deal of hateful comments from fans of the franchise for taking a toll on Jenn’s mental health:

“Starts drama then leaves…” “Aaron is so many 🚩🚩🚩🚩” “He pulled the pin on a grenade and rolled it in the house on his way out 😂”

Fortunately, Aaron is letting the haters roll off his back, taking to social media — primarily TikTok — to show the world who he truly is. Unfortunately, due to how cringy his TikTok videos are, we recommend he put the phone down and step out of the spotlight once and for all…

One of his TikTok videos that gave us secondhand embarrassment accompanied the caption, “A love affair between starbies & my wallet.” In the video, Aaron is seen sipping an iced coffee from Starbucks as “Nasty” by Tinashe plays in the background, featuring text that reads, “POV: you & me drinking one of these every day.”

Seemingly posting it to attract the ladies, this TikTok video did the exact opposite.

“ENOUGH” “Hey are you okay?” “Not today Aaron please”

Another one of his TikTok videos that made us shudder came shortly after his untimely exit, featuring two shirtless mirror selfies. While the photos were attractive, to say the least, the text ruined it altogether. “Maturing is finally realizing that being a sad boy, loverboy, wear my heart on my sleeve, soft-loving, sensitive guy is just who I am,” it said, as “Pull You Closer” by GRAHAM played in the background.

Naturally, viewers couldn’t help but chuckle, once again:

“OH BROTHER” “Byeeeee what” “Please Aaron not today”

Will the 29-year-old eventually listen to the viewers, or will he continue posting his oh-so-cringy content? The only way to know for sure is to follow his content, which you do at your own risk.

While it definitely won’t be Aaron, which of Jenn’s remaining men — Jonathon Johnson, Grant Ellis, Spencer Conley, Marcus Shoberg, Sam McKinney, Jeremy Simon, or Devin Strader — will be her perfect match come finale night? Tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 on Mondays on ABC to see for yourself. Our money is definitely on Marcus…

