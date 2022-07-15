Iman Vellani is grateful she got to experience the Infinity Saga as a fan

Ms. Marvel wrapped up in style on Disney Plus this week. The finale was a home run not only that laid the ground for The Marvels, but casually introduced mutants to the MCU.

Since then, the show’s cast and crew have been discussing what it took to bring Kamala Khan to life on the small screen, though the cherry on that cake has to be star Iman Vellani’s incredible Reddit AMA.

Aside from explaining what it’s actually like to pretend to be a superhero (“uncomfy flashy supersuit, cant pee, cold Atlanta nights”), and revealing that Kevin Feige was trolling her about No Way Home spoilers, she discussed many of her favorite MCU moments. One fan asked her what past MCU project she would have loved to be in, and her answer was exactly what you’d expect from any franchise superfan.

“I wish kamala could’ve been a part of the portals scene in Endgame. What a moment! but honestly glad I experienced the entire infinity saga as a fan first [sic].”

'Ms. Marvel' character posters 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

At this point it’s difficult to see where Iman Vellani ends and Kamala Khan begins, as the opening scene of Ms. Marvel‘s first episode saw her breathlessly reenacting the climactic Endgame fight for her YouTube channel.

Kamala being a huge fan of the MCU heroes dovetails perfectly with Vellani’s own passion for the universe, and we can’t wait to see her interact with other characters in upcoming appearances.

We know that she’ll be a big part of The Marvels in July 2023, but the bombshell revelation that she’s the MCU’s first official mutant must mean she’s a shoo-in for a future X-Men project. Now that the cork is popped, let’s hope we hear more about that soon.

Ms. Marvel‘s first season is streaming on Disney Plus.