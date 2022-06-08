Disney Plus rolls out the metaphorical red carpet for Ms. Marvel as the highly anticipated series premieres on the streaming platform today.

Iman Vellani plays the titular character in the show, and she joined the cast of Good Morning America to talk about the show that is undeniably going to inspire young adults worldwide.

Perhaps most inspiring is Vellani’s excitement about becoming Ms. Marvel; the character is so completely her. It’s not an act at all.

“It’s like all me — there’s no acting. I’m like so scared to do other roles now. I’m like can I do anything else?”

She went on to say that she thinks it’s incredible that they’re listening to her input and opinions on the character that is so much herself — a girl who fell in love with superheroes at her local comic book store.

When asked how much fun she’s having, Vellani smiled, and the answer was written on her face as she explained how it’s almost otherworldly.

“It’s Candyland for me. I’m like — the only thing I’m passionate about in high school and everything was like movies and Marvel, and now this is what I’m doing. Like, how rare is that?”

From #Marvel super fan to super hero! @MsMarvel star Iman Vellani is here live — and she’s starstruck by @michaelstrahan! https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/11ZPR1JLIz — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 8, 2022

Vellani also said that Brie Larson was the first to reach out to her when she was cast as Ms. Marvel, which is fitting because of their deep connection within the MCU. The two have a mentor/mentee relationship in the realm, which will continue in The Marvels. Being able to mirror that bond off-screen is something Vellani treasures.

The synopsis for Ms. Marvel is as follows:

“Ms. Marvel is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?”

You can see the first episode of Ms. Marvel streaming now.