The Squid Game series on Netflix is getting a second season. It is also a dark story about the lengths people will go to thrive in societies where elites do not care about them and are delighted by their pain, and, now, Netflix says this is a fit for New York City.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has signed off on an interactive experience based on the world of the violent program. It will be for those 16 and older, run by Immersive Gamebox, and is set to be based in the city’s Lower East Side neighborhood. Up to six people can participate at a time and when at the site, they will navigate challenges based on the franchise, like playing with marbles and the red and green light games. Touch screens and motion sensing technology are a part of the process, and Immersive Gamebox CEO Will Dean says it will keep fans engaged.

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Lego Build 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

“People are constantly seeking new and different ways to remain invested in their favorite content. To reimagine Netflix’s most popular show in an entirely new format offers customers more ways to stay connected to Squid Game.”

The New York City simulation of a dystopian and extreme capitalist nightmare debuts to the public in September. The second season of Squid Game does not have a release date at this time, though in the meantime, Netflix is currently working on a game show around the concept, which boasts a gargantuan cash prize for one of the contest’s 400 participants.