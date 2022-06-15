Ready to win $4.56 million? Here’s how to audition for Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ reality show

Since the Korean Netflix drama, Squid Game, rose in popularity back in 2021, fans of the show have been morbidly fantasizing “what if I was in that game?”

And while there were recreations of the life-and-death game on YouTube, especially Mr. Beast’s full-size recreation of the show’s set, some wished it was real and wanted a piece of the pie. Well, you can stop dreaming and start training as Netflix is looking for 456 contestants to join a real-life iteration called Squid Game: The Challenge.

Netflix has opened its casting page as they look for 456 contestants around the globe to join the Squid Game and have a chance to win the life-changing prize of $4.56 million. According to the casting page, the “Front Man” is looking for English-speaking participants around the globe over the age of 21 years old to join the games. If you are interested in playing, here is what you need to do.

The first step is to visit Squid Game: The Challenge casting page on www.squidgamecasting.com. There, you will be presented with three online portals – USA, UK, and Global casting. From there, you need to put in your details as well as agree with the terms of use and privacy statement. You also need to confirm that you are 21 years old and older, and must be available for at least four weeks in early 2023. You must have a valid passport and that you’re not affiliated with Netflix or All3 Media Group.

You are then to submit a one-minute video where you introduce yourself and explain why you want to join the games, what’s your game plan, and what would you use your winnings for. You are also then to submit a headshot and a full-body photo. You don’t have to be an athlete or really skilled. Anyone who is a fan of the show and wants to take that gamble can sign up.

Unlike the K-drama, Squid Game: The Challenge isn’t looking for anyone who is in massive debt or is being chased by loan sharks. They are looking for keen participants who saw the show, saw the YouTube recreations, and are still keen to join in. Netflix made it clear in their application portal that no contestant will get hurt. So if you think you can pass all six games and win that grand prize, now is the time to sign up.

And just to confirm: no one is going to be killed. If you lose, you simply leave a loser.