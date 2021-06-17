Inquisitors Show Rumored To Be In The Works For Disney Plus

There’s been a lot of chatter swirling around the possible live-action debut of the Inquisitors in an imminent Star Wars streaming show. The lineup has hardly been averse to the idea of leaning into a combination of nostalgia and fan service when it comes to parachuting in longtime favorites from both the live-action and animated canon, so it’s no surprise that the Jedi hunters would find themselves the subjects of much speculation.

After debuting in Rebels, the Inquisitors have become a popular part of the expanded universe, and it’s easy to see why. A band of Force-sensitive assassins under the employ of Darth Vader tasked with hunting down and destroying the remnants of the Jedi Order in the aftermath of Order 66 is a cool as hell concept, and Jason Isaacs has already admitted that he’d be game to reprise his animated role.

A new report now claims that the Inquisitors will get their own series that follows on from the events from Obi-Wan Kenobi, which has long since been touted as a potential destination for them to debut, with The Queen’s Gambit star Moses Ingram strongly rumored as a member. Of course, this is already news we heard from our own sources and brought to you over a month ago, but looking at the strong ties the Inquisitors have to Obi-Wan, Darth Vader and even Ahsoka Tano, they could become a regular presence all across the Disney Plus lineup regardless of where the project in question falls on the timeline.

It’s an exciting prospect, to be sure, and Dave Filoni’s new position as Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm means he’s got more sway than ever in shaping the direction of Star Wars. And given that he’s known to be a huge proponent of the Inquisitors, it’s certainly looking good at the moment.