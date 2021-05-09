Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Inquisitors Show For Disney Plus

It’s been a source of increasing frustration among certain sections of the Star Wars fanbase that everything has to be connected to the Skywalker family in some fashion. There’s almost limitless storytelling potential in a galaxy far, far away, much of which has barely even been scratched in either live-action or animation, but at its core, the franchise has boiled down to a generational conflict between the Skywalkers and the Palpatines thanks to Episode IX‘s muddled narrative.

Hopefully the influx of Disney Plus shows will go some way to remedying this, even if The Mandalorian fell into a familiar trap by parachuting Mark Hamill in for an admittedly awesome cameo in the season 2 finale that tied him to Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. And while it remains to be seen how deep into that galaxy far, far away the studio will dive with further projects, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would be showing up long before it was confirmed – that Lucasfilm want to give the Inquisitors their own streaming series.

The group of Force-sensitive Jedi hunters have become fan favorites since making their presence felt in Rebels, and their mission to track down and exterminate the remaining Jedi in the wake of Order 66 is ripe with potential for episodic adventures. Jason Isaacs has already admitted that he’d be more than happy to reprise his voice role in live-action, while most recently, rumors have claimed that Moses Ingram’s mysterious Obi-Wan Kenobi character could be an Inquisitor.

They’ve got connections to the Jedi, Sith, Empire, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka Tano in canon, so there are plenty of places in the timeline where they could potentially appear, and looking at how heavily the Disney Plus Star Wars roster will continue to lean into fan service, it’s something that would definitely go down a treat with subscribers.