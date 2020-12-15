Home / tv

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Dinosaurs Coming To Disney Plus

Disney Plus has a strong library of content as it is, but there are still several classic TV series and movies that have yet to arrive on the platform. And while it may be a bit longer before everything that fans have been calling for finally ends up on the streaming site, one big addition next month that will surely please many is 1990s prehistoric sitcom Dinosaurs

Yes, as revealed earlier today, the ABC series will be hitting Disney Plus on January 29th and understandably, folks are pretty excited about it. Running from 1991 to 1994, the show spanned 65 episodes and in the same vein as series like The Flinstones and the contemporaneous The Simpsons, it parodied and satirized modern life via the Sinclair clan, a regular family who also happen to be dinosaurs.

If you’ll recall, it was originally thought that the program would be on D+ this past fall, but that obviously never happened. Now, however, the Mouse House has made it official and fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the good news, as you can see down below.

It’ll certainly be interesting to find out how the series holds up all these years later. After all, while many folks have good memories of watching it upon its original run, not everything ages so well when it comes to film and television. That being said, we suspect that a lot of people will still get a kick out of revisiting Dinosaurs and no doubt countless longtime fans who are now grown up with families of their own will be keen to introduce it to their children.

Tell us, though, do you plan on checking out the show when it hits Disney Plus next month? Let us know down below.

