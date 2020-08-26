Home / tv

The Internet’s Furious At Netflix For Cancelling Another Great Show

Netflix are coming off the back of arguably their greatest summer ever in terms of original content, with the streaming service dropping a near-constant string of movies and TV shows that both dominated the most-watched list and captured the imagination of subscribers around the world, with highlights being Extraction, Da 5 Bloods, Warrior Nun, Cursed, The Old Guard, Project Power and the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

However, with August now drawing to a close, it looks like the adulation that’s greeted their output over the last few months has come to an end and been replaced with indignation. Netflix faced huge backlash from fans when they canceled popular shows I Am Not Okay With This and The Society despite previously renewing both for second runs, while the controversial and massively inappropriate poster for French coming-of-age drama Cuties resulted in a public apology and a petition to pull the movie entirely that’s gathered nearly 300,000 signatures.

Altered Carbon

The company themselves have now become the latest target of cancel culture, and to add insult to injury, it was recently announced that sci-fi series Altered Carbon was also being axed. Of course, this has only added fuel to the fire, and subscribers can’t believe that another high-profile original has been canned.

Even if you’ve never watched a single minute of Altered Carbon, a quick glance at any footage will instantly let you know that it’s a very expensive production, with rumors that a single episode costs between $7-10 million to put together. Coupled with the fact that viewership numbers have never been all that impressive, with the first season averaging just 1.5 million viewers over the first three days, it seems that Netflix simply decided the show wasn’t worth the massive investment.

