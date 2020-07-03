The Internet’s Loving Netflix’s Awesome New Fantasy Show

Ever since HBO’s Game of Thrones came to a screeching halt with its poorly-written, self-contradicting final season, fantasy lovers have been looking for a new world to engross themselves in. Some found comfort in the streamer’s spiritual successor series, His Dark Materials. Others have taken to re-exploring Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and others still are hedging their bets on Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s legendary animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender.

If you yourself have not quite found your personal favorite yet, though, you may want to give Netflix’s new show Warrior Nun a try. Created by Simon Barry and starring Alba Baptista alongside Toya Turner and Kristina Tonteri-Young, it tells the story of an orphaned girl who discovers she’s the mythological chosen one of a cult of demon-hunting nuns.

Though the show is probably more similar to series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than some of the aforementioned fantasy programs, they all share the same appeal: lovable characters, large worlds with tons of history and action-packed plots flared up by some unique set of supernatural powers.

Despite its title, which suggests a hokey horror-slasher rather than a sophisticated character drama, Warrior Nun has been very well-received. In fact, over on Twitter, fans of the show have voiced their praise and are already starting to urge Netflix to plan a follow-up. And below, you can find but a sample of what folks are saying about it.

Forgive me father for I have sinned, I need season 2 of #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/6m6MOMMcpj — Cat in a bag (@kervsky) July 3, 2020

I’m really liking Warrior Nun. I need to stop binging it — Melaninaire King (@AnthroNerd) July 3, 2020

Curled up, watching warrior nun on @netflix. Actually very good so far… pic.twitter.com/gtDh0CPpNt — Hazel Rothschild (@HazelRothschild) July 3, 2020

I've been looking for a series like #WarriorNun for a while. I'm happy now 😁 pic.twitter.com/aAUm8pRp1b — Sula (@sulashussle) July 3, 2020

netflix just added this show called warrior nun & it’s actually pretty good so far😭 — 7 7 7🪐 (@sharshar_0) July 3, 2020

The “Warrior Nun” on Netflix is interesting — Jakerra Royster (@OnlyKerra) July 3, 2020

So today I tried that Warrior Nun thing that’s new on Netflix. It’s actually good. — 𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒆🦄 (@Fortune_Kahu) July 3, 2020

Warrior Nun is such a cool series. Nice — Uncle Tah😡❤ (@BigBabyThato) July 3, 2020

Tell us, have you seen Warrior Nun yet? If so, is it as enjoyable as folks on Twitter are saying it is? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. So far, though, it looks like the streaming giant has another big hit on their hands.