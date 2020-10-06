The Internet Thinks Geralt’s New Witcher Armor Looks Like George Clooney’s Batsuit

News is coming in pretty steadily about the second season of The Witcher, with Netflix putting out an official synopsis for the upcoming run earlier this week. We also received some images of Henry Cavill’s Geralt in his new armor and while he arguably looks great, people on the Internet are already drawing comparisons to an infamous part of pop culture history.

More specifically, social media users think that Geralt’s outfit resembles George Clooney’s Batsuit in Batman & Robin, which was famous for its prominent nipples. Although Cavill’s chest plate does not include this feature, plenty of fans think that the armor is giving off a similar energy, and here are just some of the thoughts on how Geralt might be inadvertently drawing comparisons with one of the sillier (if not the silliest) on screen portrayal of the Dark Knight:

Slap some nipples on it, and it's practically a Schumacher-era Batman suit. Really not feeling this new armour at all. https://t.co/CBfd4JhS4f — 𝕵𝖆𝖘𝖔𝖓 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖜𝖔𝖔𝖉 (@GarwoodTweets) October 5, 2020

Toss a coin to Geralt's new costume for #TheWitcher season 2! https://t.co/JqyaQEZyRD — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) October 5, 2020

In theory I like this new look, but in practice I want an in-universe explanation for why Geralt now has ab-defining armor like he's Batman. https://t.co/BWrJhil0W0 — Laura 🦄🏳️‍🌈 (@akachaneen) October 5, 2020

Cavill looks great as Geralt, but that armor looks horrible. More Batman or generic Hollywood fantasy that anything from the witcher — Peter Deichmann (@petercdeichmann) October 5, 2020

No. Gotta say no. Reminds me of George Clooney's batman. Remove those abs, a nice cheap chainmail vest or maybe just some plain leather. Reduce the number of studs too. Just looks too flashy/edgy — Geralt of London (@OUlvestad) October 5, 2020

A lot of the comments so far, then, have been about the extra definition that Geralt’s costuming seems to provide. It’s worth noting, however, that there are many ways to dress the character in the games, from imposing chainmail to more dandyish appearances. Indeed, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt even has a note about taking the time to admire the hero’s equipment, and during the story you can visit a barber to give him a haircut or shave.

Not everyone was put off by the reveal, though, as seen below:

I love the new armour of Geralt so much🥺🥺 look at those abs🥵

every upgrade is noticeable and perfect🗡️ pic.twitter.com/UQ1kvThFf3 — Harlin♡ (@BlushingCavill) October 5, 2020

I am here to admit that I was wrong about boob armor, Geralt has convinced me that it can in fact, be good https://t.co/FxmJktSem7 — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) October 5, 2020

Of course, Netflix reportedly have big plans for The Witcher as a franchise, and could have multiple spinoffs in development. The second block of episodes, though, will hopefully arrive sometime in 2021, give or take any further delays enforced by COVID-19, and will dispense with the complex timelines of the first year in a plot based off the novel Blood of Elves. And with a third season also possibly on the cards, we’re certainly looking forward to seeing what Geralt and his exciting new armor will be up to when the show returns.