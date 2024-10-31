‘Invite Meghan please’: Meghan Markle ordered to make a much-needed comeback after new photo sends fans into a frenzy

Things haven’t been going so well for Meghan Markle lately. From the difficulties launching her new lifestyle business, her increasingly separate professional life from husband Prince Harry, and even rampant speculation about her relationship with Harry after the pair missed son Archie’s first day at school due to their Colombian jaunt.

But it seems like there’s light in the darkness as Meghan’s presence is desired — nay, demanded — by fans of her character, Rachel Zane, from the hit show Suits. Meghan’s former co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J Adams (Meghan Markle’s on-screen husband Mike) host a Suits viewing podcast called Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, where several other Suits stars and production members have already appeared.

Rafferty, who starred as Donna Paulson, top lawyer Harvey Specter’s assistant, when asked about the possibility of Meghan appearing on the show said “Everybody’s invited,” leaving the door open for a surprise appearance by the Duchess of Sussex. Both hosts seem keen to get Meghan involved, although the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly very busy and has kept her appearances related to her charity work or personal projects.

A new Suits spinoff, Suits: LA has been announced, but it seems unlikely that Meghan will feature — even in a cameo role — as the former actress has stated she’s given up acting: “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

So for fans looking for more Rachel Zane, the Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, is probably the next best thing if the Duchess decides to appear. And it appears that the Duchess of Sussex is in demand, as fans took to Patrick J Adams’ Instagram to show their support.

Support for Meghan on Adams’ post has been effusive and glowing, with one fan writing, “Meghan is so beautiful ❤️”. It’s clear Meghan’s appearance as Rachel Zane is still massively popular with fans, as there are many positive comments praising Meghan’s portrayal of Zane. Many fans have called for Meghan to appear on the Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, with one fan stating “Y’all need to get Meghan on the podcast”. Another signalled her support for Meghan appearing on the show by joking about a petition: “I petition for Meghan to come on the podcast, plssssss🙏🙏😍❤️”.

Another Instagram user praised the energy Meghan brought to the show, and wanted to see her on the podcast as well: “Keeping my fingers crossed meghan comes on love those suits days miss that energy of meghan”.

Although the Duchess of Sussex has dedicated herself to other pursuits these days, it’s clear she still has a massive following from her days as an actress and as Rachel Zane on Suits in particular. Although acting may be off the table these days, it’s possible the Duchess of Sussex could give fans what they want and appear on Sidebar.

And who knows? Given the high stakes Royal drama, the constant sniping between Princes, and family feuds played out in the international media, a nice and relaxed appearance on a podcast could be just what the Duchess needs.

