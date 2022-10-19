‘Ironheart’ adds ‘Pulp Fiction’ star to cast of the MCU show

While all eyes look towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month for the debut of Riri Williams aka Ironheart, some casting news about the Marvel hero’s standalone show has surfaced – and it involves someone from the Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction.

Paul Calderón is making the jump from going by ‘Paul’ or ‘English Bob’ while bartending at Marsellus Wallace’s strip club, to an undisclosed role in the upcoming Disney Plus series, according to Deadline. Take the revelation with a grain of salt, as the publication did not name a source.

Calderón is no stranger to high-profile television – contributing his talents to the likes of Bosch, Fear the Walking Dead, and Boardwalk Empire.

Image via Miramax

Riri Williams herself will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne – firstly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and will then star in the six-episode Disney Plus series Ironheart, currently scheduled for fall next year. We got a sneak peek of Riri donning her blasters in a promotional video last week.

Calderon’s casting wasn’t the only rumor flying around the Marvelsphere today, with speculation circling that a certain extremely popular pop singer will be contributing their talents to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking of, it turns out Wakanda Forever will be getting a theatrical release in France after all, but the country’s stringent streaming laws will prevent it from arriving on Disney Plus at the same time as the rest of the world.

We will return to Wakanda when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally claws its way into cinemas on 10 Nov 2022.