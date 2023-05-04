Ironically, Disney’s Star Wars Day is being completely dominated by a love for non-canon content
Star Wars Day is in full swing, and the many generations of fans, from those who saw A New Hope on opening night to those who jumped on the train thanks to Grogu, seem all in on celebrating George Lucas’ beloved mythos in the loudest way possible. Star Wars owns a prominent seat in the pop culture world just coasting on a regular day, but once a celebration or observation hits, the might of this franchise becomes untouchable.
But, even though Disney has come to embrace May 4 the same way as any other Star Wars fan, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Disney-era canon will be the one receiving all the love. In fact, not even the pre-Disney stories seem to be taking the spotlight this year.
No, Star Wars Day 2023 belongs to Star Wars: Visions, the animated anthology series that, perhaps tactically, released its second season earlier today, with fans eating up round two with the same gusto they did back in 2021.
Beyond just being home to some incredible animated shorts, Visions seems to be getting a lot of particular love for its ability to fly so high in spite of, or perhaps because of, the fact that each episode has absolutely nothing to do with mainline Star Wars canon.
As a result, it seems that each studio tasked with making a short could simply focus on creating the best story possible without having to worry about what came before or what will come after.
Indeed, in a world that seems to be obsessed with continuity and shared universes, perhaps the magic of wholly contained storytelling has become a bit more lost on audiences than it ever should have been. But with Star Wars: Visions popping up in all of its non-canon glory today of all days, perhaps it’s a sign that Disney could learn a thing or nine from these smaller studios about breathing life into a beloved universe.
Star Wars: Visions is available to stream on Disney Plus.