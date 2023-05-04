Ironically, Disney’s Star Wars Day is being completely dominated by a love for non-canon content

Star Wars Day is in full swing, and the many generations of fans, from those who saw A New Hope on opening night to those who jumped on the train thanks to Grogu, seem all in on celebrating George Lucas’ beloved mythos in the loudest way possible. Star Wars owns a prominent seat in the pop culture world just coasting on a regular day, but once a celebration or observation hits, the might of this franchise becomes untouchable.

But, even though Disney has come to embrace May 4 the same way as any other Star Wars fan, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Disney-era canon will be the one receiving all the love. In fact, not even the pre-Disney stories seem to be taking the spotlight this year.

No, Star Wars Day 2023 belongs to Star Wars: Visions, the animated anthology series that, perhaps tactically, released its second season earlier today, with fans eating up round two with the same gusto they did back in 2021.

#StarWarsVisions once again proves how incredible it can be when #StarWars explores itself in bold ways, not beholden to canon. Stunning visuals, compelling & emotional stories of light and dark. It's beautiful.



Happy #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/uoKV6nQYHq — PJ the Trekkie (@PEBPhotography) May 4, 2023

Beyond just being home to some incredible animated shorts, Visions seems to be getting a lot of particular love for its ability to fly so high in spite of, or perhaps because of, the fact that each episode has absolutely nothing to do with mainline Star Wars canon.

As a result, it seems that each studio tasked with making a short could simply focus on creating the best story possible without having to worry about what came before or what will come after.

Finished watching 'STAR WARS: VISIONS' Vol. 2 and I've got to say that this series just continues to prove why these stories matter for and beyond the canon of the franchise.



With such beautiful visual and tonal worlds, this great series is ultimately Lucasfilm's guiding light. pic.twitter.com/6PolWuJt5D — Chris 🎧 (@Dimadude64) May 4, 2023

I honestly cannot overstate how amazing the two seasons of Star Wars Visions are. I love seeing unique takes, diverse voices and styles for that galaxy far far away. Pure galactic imagination, unencumbered by fitting with canon. Striking visuals, unique storytelling. Love it. pic.twitter.com/qbeHJGTtPA — Some Guy, out of context 🦖🦕 (@MonkeyBoy1138) May 4, 2023

I think what #StarWarsVisions proves, is that #StarWars does better as non canon experimental tales told by trouly creative people now. Under Disney's reign, canon is far too touchy. This has the propper Star Wars fan spirit in it. Something George Lucas loved and supported. pic.twitter.com/m84eHLPRPY — Andreas Vassvik (@RealCyberkitten) May 4, 2023

Indeed, in a world that seems to be obsessed with continuity and shared universes, perhaps the magic of wholly contained storytelling has become a bit more lost on audiences than it ever should have been. But with Star Wars: Visions popping up in all of its non-canon glory today of all days, perhaps it’s a sign that Disney could learn a thing or nine from these smaller studios about breathing life into a beloved universe.

Star Wars: Visions is available to stream on Disney Plus.