Is ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton serving jail time after taking a plea deal for ‘simple possession?’ 

Amy Slaton, the larger-than-life star of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters, has reportedly taken a plea deal on her case of “simple possession.” So does this mean she’ll be swapping her reality TV spotlight for prison bars?

Fans have been left wondering what’s going to happen to the 37-year-old reality star ever since she was arrested in Sept. 2024 at a Tennessee park zoo for possession of psychedelic mushrooms. She was charged with simple possession, which is a criminal offense for carrying a small amount of illegal drugs.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Us Weekly obtained court documents indicating that Slaton has admitted to the charge in a plea deal she submitted to the Crockett County courthouse. In light of this, she received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days of time served. This means she won’t have to spend any time behind bars.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton was arrested at a zoo for drug possession & child endangerment.



Authorities were responding to calls from the zoo after a guest was bitten by a camel and noticed “suspicious odors” coming from their vehicle. pic.twitter.com/NHo7lXU6yJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2024

In order for Slaton to officially avoid serving a sentence in jail, she was asked to undergo two years of supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. She’s also requested to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and to steer clear of the Tennessee Safari Park from now on.

It can be noted that before she was arrested at the zoo, authorities were called to the scene because someone had been bitten by a camel. When officers arrived, they were taken aback not by Slaton’s injuries from the animal attack but by the “suspicious odors” wafting from her vehicle.

When the Crockett County deputies looked deeply into Slaton’s situation, they found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana inside her car while her two sons, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, were in the back seat.

Her companion to the bizarre zoo trip, a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn, was arrested with her following the discovery. Both Slaton and Lovvorn were thought to have taken some of the substances before authorities were alerted.

Before being taken into custody, the TLC actress was reportedly rushed to the hospital for the treatment of her wounds, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, the pair’s arrest led to $10,000 bonds and immediate scrutiny from the Department of Children and Family Services. Authorities stepped in to ensure that Slaton’s boys were not harmed.

While Lovvorn’s case remains unresolved, Slaton appears to be moving forward. Her recent social media posts showed the mother of two enjoying life with her boys amid the holiday season. One of her social media updates showed her boys having a blast while meeting Santa.

In a series of photos that she uploaded to Instagram, Gage and Glenn — whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman — in matching Grinch-themed sweatpants, blue and white jackets, and festive beanies. The two posed for photos while standing in front of Santa.

Slaton rose to popularity and established quite a following online ever since she starred on TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters with her sibling Tammy Slaton. Both Amy and Tammy have become the subject of countless memes due to their viral moments on the show.

The series, which premiered in 2020, follows the Slaton sisters’ weight loss journeys while navigating their personal lives. It is already in its sixth season, and a renewal could be in the cards for the show.

