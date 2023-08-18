Is Anna Duggar finally divorcing Josh Duggar? The rumors, explained

A source close to Josh Duggar claims that Anna Duggar has, at long last, washed her hands of the convicted felon.

Anna Duggar, the long suffering wife of convicted felon and former reality tv star Josh Duggar, has reportedly filed for a divorce.

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics. Reader discretion is advised.

YouTuber Britney from Tuff Topic reports that Josh allegedly confided in a cellmate with initials C.D., saying, “My wife is done with me. That was her New Year’s resolution.” The cellmate claims to have inquired whether Anna had filed for divorce, to which Josh responded, “Yes.”

Josh’s depravity first came to light in 2002, when he told his parents that he was sexually abusing four of his sisters while they were asleep. His family claims that Josh took accountability privately. However, in 2003, the family learned that Josh’s abuse was more extensive, and he had also victimized a babysitter. They continued their attempts to address the matter in secret.

Anna married Josh in 2008 when she was 20 years old. She first learned of Josh’s treachery when records of his membership on an infidelity website leaked in a data breach in 2015. She chose to forgive him and give him a second chance.

On April 29, 2021, Josh was arrested and charged with knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. He was found guilty on December 9, 2021, and received a sentence of 12 years and seven months in prison on May 25, 2022. Anna and Josh have seven children, who he may only visit under supervision due to his habitual refusal to recognize appropriate boundaries and practice sexual discipline.

If Anna has indeed mustered the courage to leave Josh, it could signify her liberation from the influence of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) at last. Upon the release of the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets in June, it became evident to some former members that the institution had cult-like characteristics. The Duggar family are active members of IBLP, which is featured frequently in their reality tv show 19 Kids and Counting.