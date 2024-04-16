Is ‘Black Sails’ on Netflix?

Black Sails might have premiered 10 years ago, but the pirate show is still being talked about and praised to this day.

Recommended Videos

Fans loved it for its character development, incredible production and costume design, as well as its many historical references given that a large portion of the pirates depicted on screen actually existed in real life. Black Sails aired from 2014 to 2017, maintaining a consistent level of quality across all of its four seasons.

Black Sails was created for Starz by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and was meant to be a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel Treasure Island. It was also produced by Michael Bay. Toby Stephens led the cast as the intimidating Captain Flint in what is still one of his most famous roles to date. The show, which was set in the Bahamian island of New Providence but filmed in South Africa, also featured Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Zach McGowan, Clara Paget, and Toby Schmitz in its ensemble cast.

Where you can watch Black Sails

As a Starz show, Black Sails is available on the channel’s own streaming platform, but a whole new wave of viewers is about to come aboard this ship when the series arrives on Netflix April 17, 2024. Toby Schmitz, who played Jack Rackham AKA Calico Jack on Black Sails, excitedly shared the news on his X account, telling fans and new viewers alike to “Prepare to effing board.” Meanwhile, those who used to follow the show when it first aired on Starz are excited to rewatch it.

Prepare to effing board.

Two more sleeps and #BlackSails drops on US ⁦@netflix⁩.

🏴‍☠️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Z5EqcUngR9 — Toby Schmitz (@fallofasparrow) April 15, 2024 I just found out that Black Sails is going to be on Netflix soon. I'm going to have to watch it again. I loved that show when I watched when it originally aired on STARZ. pic.twitter.com/DnYCbHE69C — TrishMilburn 🌻🍪📚 (@TrishMilburn) April 16, 2024

Netflix is the most subscribed-to streaming platform in the world, so plenty of new people around the world will either hear about this Creative Arts Emmy-winning pirate show for the first time or cheer in glee that it’s finally easily available to watch.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more