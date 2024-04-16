Promotional image for the Starz show 'Black Sails' featuring Toby Stephens as James McGraw/Flint and Luke Arnold as "Long" John Silver.
Is ‘Black Sails’ on Netflix?

The beloved hidden gem has been particularly difficult to track down in recent years.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 12:28 pm

Black Sails might have premiered 10 years ago, but the pirate show is still being talked about and praised to this day.

Fans loved it for its character development, incredible production and costume design, as well as its many historical references given that a large portion of the pirates depicted on screen actually existed in real life. Black Sails aired from 2014 to 2017, maintaining a consistent level of quality across all of its four seasons.

Black Sails was created for Starz by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and was meant to be a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel Treasure Island. It was also produced by Michael Bay. Toby Stephens led the cast as the intimidating Captain Flint in what is still one of his most famous roles to date. The show, which was set in the Bahamian island of New Providence but filmed in South Africa, also featured Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Zach McGowan, Clara Paget, and Toby Schmitz in its ensemble cast.

Where you can watch Black Sails

As a Starz show, Black Sails is available on the channel’s own streaming platform, but a whole new wave of viewers is about to come aboard this ship when the series arrives on Netflix April 17, 2024. Toby Schmitz, who played Jack Rackham AKA Calico Jack on Black Sails, excitedly shared the news on his X account, telling fans and new viewers alike to “Prepare to effing board.” Meanwhile, those who used to follow the show when it first aired on Starz are excited to rewatch it.

Netflix is the most subscribed-to streaming platform in the world, so plenty of new people around the world will either hear about this Creative Arts Emmy-winning pirate show for the first time or cheer in glee that it’s finally easily available to watch.

Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.