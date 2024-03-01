Is Blippi gay?

With the rise of social media, we’ve seen a change in children’s entertainment. For many, platforms such as YouTube have become go-to sources of content, where they can encounter all kinds of amusing or educational characters, like Blippi.

Recommended Videos

Created in 2014 by YouTuber and actor Stevin John, Blippi has gained the love of children around the world and is still going strong to this day. With time, the show expanded beyond YouTube, making its way into big streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. Of course, generally speaking, Blippi hasn’t hooked parents the way that some other kids’ shows like Bluey have. Still, any adult who pays attention to the content their children consume is familiar with this high-spirited character.

This naturally also means that folks are aware of the rumors that have been circulating about Blippi’s sexuality. Well, the sexuality of its actors, I mean, as there are two of them. For some reason, a portion of people are under the impression that whoever plays Blippi is gay. This is likely a result of the character’s mannerisms and/or its iconic outfit, but is there any truth to the speculation?

What is Blippi’s sexuality?

The answer to this question is the same whether we’re talking about Stevin John, Blippi’s creator and original actor, or Clayton Grimm, who became alternate Blippi in 2021. None of these entertainers have addressed the rumors about their sexualities, thus, there is no way to know how they identify. That said, it’s worth noting that both are in long-term relationships with women.

Stevin John started dating Alyssa Ingham in 2015, and the two decided to take the relationship to another level in 2021, when they got engaged. The news of the proposal was shared by John on Instagram and three months later, the couple announced a pregnancy. John and Ingham remain together to this day, living happily with their son Lochlan. As for Clayton Grimm, he got engaged to model Bella Grimm in 2022, and the two finally tied the knot in late February 2024.

Given this, some folks may be inclined to believe that both Blippi actors are straight, or maybe bisexual. However, it’s best not to make assumptions or speculate, as neither has ever spoken about their sexual orientations publicly. If one day John or Grimm feel the need to address the topic, they will, but until then, folks will just have to deal with not knowing. In truth, it’s not like they own anyone the information.