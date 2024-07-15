Is Brian Dietzen leaving ‘NCIS’?

For over a decade, Brian Dietzen has been a staple on NCIS as the endearing and dedicated Dr. Jimmy Palmer. His character, initially introduced in season 1, evolved from a recurring role to a series regular by season 10, becoming a fan favorite along the way. However, a recent comment the actor made has fans wondering if he is leaving the show.

Over the years, NCIS has seen its fair share of cast changes, with beloved characters like Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), and Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) exiting the show. The departure of these key characters left a void, and fans are understandably anxious about the potential loss of another cherished member of the team.

An NCIS alum

While NCIS has been a significant part of Dietzen’s career, he has also explored other creative avenues. He has appeared in various television shows and films including Nowhere to Hide, Perception, and Congratulations. Over the years, Dietzen has become a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his engaging performances and charismatic presence both on and off-screen.

Dietzen joined NCIS as Jimmy Palmer in 2004, making his debut as a guest late in Season 1. Initially appearing sporadically as an assistant to Dr. Mallard, Palmer’s character gradually evolved, becoming a series regular and ultimately the team’s chief medical examiner. Brian Dietzen’s portrayal of Jimmy Palmer has become a cornerstone of NCIS. He has also contributed to the show as a writer.

Is Brian Dietzen saying goodbye to NCIS?

In June 2024, a group of NCIS actors participated in a panel discussion at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Television Festival. During the event, Brian Dietzen shared his thoughts on how he envisions his character, Jimmy Palmer, meeting his end. Dietzen revealed that he has contemplated Jimmy’s death and expressed a desire for the character to contract ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. This caused fans to panic as they believed the actor was hinting at his departure. The speculation about Dietzen’s departure isn’t entirely unfounded.

However, Brian is not leaving the show. Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s character arc has been integral to the show’s narrative, and losing him would undoubtedly leave a significant gap. As of now, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Brian Dietzen is leaving NCIS. While the rumors continue to swirl, the actor’s enthusiasm for his role and the lack of official statements from the producers point toward his continued presence on the show. Fans can take solace in the fact that Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s journey is far from over, and there are still many stories left to tell.

