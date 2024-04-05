Is Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley from ‘911’ gay?

It doesn’t matter whether it is network dramas or streaming shows, both have often found themselves at the receiving end of justified queerbaiting accusations. But not 9-1-1, nope, because when it decided to clear the confusion about Buck’s sexuality, not even a sliver of a lingering doubt remained.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead from 9-1-1 season 7, episode 4.

April 4, 2024, was set to be 9-1-1’s 100th episode. While I was expecting some big moment, it was so not on my list to forget to breathe as the end result of Buck’s temper exploding along with Tommy’s patience became one hell of a steamy kiss that beat the most glorious and massive fireworks in the world.

In the episode, Buck has two epiphanies — a) he isn’t jealous of Eddie connecting with Tommy, it is actually the other way around, and b) he kissed a boy and really, really liked it. Everyone who had been waiting for Buck to finally embrace his sexuality, it is time to celebrate! As for those who are shocked by the turn of events, actor Oliver Stark has pointed out in a chat with TV Insider how Buck’s sexual awakening has been slowly but visibly brewing in the background.

“There have been crumbs for years and years. If you look back, and I don’t know if it was even intentional from anybody in the moment, I think that the thread is there throughout. So coming to this moment now is really exciting and deserved and earned.”

Not that we weren’t already on board with the idea, but after the peek at Tommy and Buck’s… ahm… chemistry and the promise of more, I think I speak for the entire fandom when I say we are totally, 1000% in agreement. But that kiss did raise one more question…

Is Buck gay or bisexual in 9-1-1?

Buck now knows he likes men (the handsome Tommy Kinard, in particular), so pinpointing his sexuality will be the next task on his list. Instead of letting viewers stew in curiosity for days, Stark has solved this question as well — he thinks his character is bisexual.

“That’s the way I have it in my head. We’ll see flashes of how he might look to label it in the next episode, but yeah, I think that would be the correct term.”

Also, rest assured that this was not a one-off moment as 9-1-1 has plans to make Buck’s journey of exploring his newly-acknowledged sexuality one of the prominent plotlines of season 7. As explained by Stark, the character arc has now shifted to a man making this eye-opening discovery for the first time in his life at the age of 32-33 — he will be hit with many existential questions, ranging from what it means going forward and how it changes his perception of the life he has led till now.