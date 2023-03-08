Is HBO’s ‘Barry’ ending with season 4?

HBO has been on fire recently, with The Last of Us and The White Lotus, and the heat is not going to stop with both Succession and Barry set to debut their next seasons. However, it is bittersweet because the next season of Succession is about to be its last. That might have you wondering whether the upcoming fourth season of Barry will be the final season of the Bill Hader-led series.

If you are unfamiliar with the series, it stars Bill Hader as the titular hitman who attempts to get away from his life by taking up acting. It was created by Alec Berg and Hader and has been on HBO since 2018. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the fourth season of Barry.

Is Barry coming to an end with season four?

Unfortunately for fans of the hit dramedy, Barry will be ending after its fourth season, and not returning for a fifth. This does make sense if you watched season three because it did end with Barry finally captured after being deceived by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). HBO has revealed a trailer for the fourth season of the show, and it seems like Barry has been imprisoned alongside Fuches (Stephen Root).

Going by the trailer, it seems like his imprisonment has not improved Barry’s already weak mental state, and now he is hallucinating his friends in prison with him. It also looks like he is determined to make it out, probably to get revenge on Cousineau, or maybe even Fuches if he manages to get himself out of prison by turning on Barry.

It really isn’t looking that great for our protagonist, who was so close to turning his life around. Of course, we can’t be sure how the series will end for the hitman; he has the same chance of dying or staying locked up, but he probably won’t be acting in any major Hollywood productions. As for Gene, we hope he manages to stay safe during this next season.

Sarah Goldberg and Anthony Carrigan are set to reprise their roles as Sally Reed and NoHo Hank, respectively, and surely Barry being in prison is going to make an impact on their lives as well. You can find out how Barry will end for yourself when the new and final season starts on April 16.