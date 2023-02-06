Is Joel partially deaf in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’

The HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us has provided the platform with continuous all-time highs in the post-apocalyptic universe. Adapted from Naughty Dog’s videogame by the same name, The Last of Us is gaining the hearts of millions who were not previously knowledgeable about the world of the videogaming mogul. Albeit an adaptation, the show has been slowly adding details to the story aiming to aid the understanding of the complicated virus, pandemic, and its repercussions.

In the fourth episode, one more characteristic was revealed about the main character, Joel, who at this point still remains a big mystery to most of the audience. This private and downright emotionally constipated character has avoided sharing his past with Ellie despite her constant efforts to quiz the older man in question. Still, in the latest episode, just a tiny detail was enough to appease the girl. Joel admitted to being partially deaf in one ear after Ellie noticed he was slightly hard of hearing on one side, revealing that it was the result of having been exposed to too many gunshots near him for the past 20 years. Although it appears like a small detail, it provides an important interaction between the duo by showing vulnerability and trust from Joel’s end. The videogame, however, does not convey the same condition for Joel.

Joel is not deaf in ‘The Last of Us’ videogames

Image via Naughty Dog

The series opts to add this detail as a way to show the physical fatigue experienced by Joel after partaking in the apocalypse for at least two decades. However, he is not partially deaf in the video game. The main character did not suffer from any deafness in the original video game. As a matter of fact, players can actually collect supplements to improve their “listen mode” capacities in order to detect the infected more easily through walls. It would have also been particularly difficult to include this physical dent in the videogame, considering the players ought to try and improve their hearing via the use of extra sources.

Ultimately, it would have been a strain on the gameplay for The Last of Us. This videogame includes stealth mode, meaning that players can attempt to go through the game trying to go undetected by the infected as much as they possibly could. If Joel were hard of hearing, he wouldn’t be able to hear through the walls, making stealth mode nearly impossible to play through.

Most avid gamers are plenty content with the TV adaptation. Although the series does take on a creative path when it comes to the virus’ origins or in this case Joel being partially deaf, most seem to agree that this fantastic take on the beloved video game is proving to be a loyal and faithful adaptation.

The Last of Us‘ first four episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.