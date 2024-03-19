Even in the years since his departure from the show, 'Summer House' fans still have questions about Jordan Verroi.

In proof that the Bravo universe continues to expand, Summer House is back for its eighth season, offering reality television fans yet another serving of Kyle Cooke and company’s beach house antics in Montauk.

Even though it’s been a hectic season — complete with failed engagements, newcomers like Jesse Solomon and, you guessed it, many arguments — fans have been reflecting on Summer House’s previous occupants. Jordan Verroi, who joined the Summer House cast in the show’s third season, made waves throughout his memorable two-season run on the series.

Amid multiple flirtations with Danielle, Lindsay and Paige and countless run-ins with the remaining castmates, Verroi left Summer House ahead of its fourth season. But one question remains at the top of viewers’ minds, even in the four years since his departure; is Jordan Verroi gay?

Is Jordan from ‘Summer House’ gay?

By all accounts, Jordan Verroi of Summer House is straight, but the rumors about his sexuality stem from a storyline that played out during his time on the show. Upon meeting the Summer House group, Verroi established himself as a womanizer, telling the castmates of his various dalliances with women outside of the show.

Castmates like Danielle Olivera were quick to raise suspicions about these stories — one of which included bedding three women in one night — by suggesting Verroi was hiding something. One theory raised by the cast was that Verroi was a virgin, since he had made mention of the importance of his religious faith.

The rumors came to a head when — after pursuing Olivera and being unable to, shall we say, close the deal — Verroi revealed he suffers from erectile dysfunction. He told the cast that he can only get an erection when masturbating (these topics are fair game in the reality TV land). Fellow castmate Kyle Cooke was reluctant to believe this story, however, and suggested in a confessional that perhaps Verroi was simply attracted to the same sex.

Cooke wasn’t the only castmate to imply that Verroi was gay. Hannah Berner, who joined the cast alongside Verroi in season three, said during the show that she “thinks [Verroi is] working on who he is as a person.” Fans tend to agree, and have flocked to Bravo blogs to suggest that perhaps Verroi is afraid to come out due to his Christian faith.

Other fans pointed to instances where they thought Verroi was flirting with the male cast members, and said he was too occupied with creating a fake persona for the cameras. In any case, Verroi did get the last word on the topic of his sexuality, telling Hollywood Life in 2019 that while he isn’t gay, “it made for an entertaining story.”

“I’m going to live my life,” he added. “I don’t fit in your box.” It’s worth reiterating that by Verroi’s own account, he is straight, and was only seen pursuing romance with his female castmates. But in the world of reality TV, everything is up for debate.