Is Kevin Costner’s daughter on ‘Yellowstone?’

In Taylor Sheridan’s highly popular cattle ranching series, the Duttons value family above all else. This concept is the main source of tension in Yellowstone, as patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) asks his kids to do things no father should.

His offspring that takes this the most seriously needs no introduction. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is John’s only daughter and by far the most vicious. Supporting herself as a banker in adulthood, she immediately moves back home to Montana as soon as her father needs her. Outside forces like a cancer scare and a real estate development threaten to crush the stronghold that they have held for a century and a half.

Beth is not above blackmail and manipulation, even going as far as to antagonize her brothers for not stooping to her level. John’s daughter is undoubtedly the stand-out character in Yellowstone, but what about Costner’s real-life daughter, and will she give Beth a run for her money?

Is Lily Costner on Yellowstone?

With their father an icon in the entertainment industry, Costner’s daughters are no strangers to the limelight. Since they were young, he included them in some of his best films. Annie Costner has fallen into producing as of late but appeared in various roles in Dances With Wolves, The Postman, and Waterworld. Her sister, Lily, also had a role in The Postman as Lily March but has since diverted her attention to another form of entertainment.

Though she has not had an acting role in her father’s modern Western, she has made her presence known in the series in a different way. According to Wide Open Country, Lily collaborated with her father for the song “Heaven’s Gate.” The song appeared on the album Tales From Yellowstone, which he created with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West. An apt name for the band considering Costner’s interest in Western fare, the album features music from the television show he stars in. When speaking to the Huffington Post, he had nothing but glowing reviews for his daughter’s talent.

“Lily is an amazing singer and songwriter. She can be a really huge star if that’s what she wanted. I’m not sure she wants that. She’s really gifted. Lily’s way is not to knock doors down. I think she wants a quality of life. She’s seen the quality of life that we’ve had and sometimes the idea of stardom, I think, is a mystery to her. She’s content with performing.”

His daughters certainly seem satisfied with blazing their own trail. Especially if that means they don’t have to tangle with the formidable Beth Dutton.