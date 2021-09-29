Is Melora Hardin Married?

Melora Hardin, the American actress best known for her fantastic portrayal of Jan Levinson (formerly Levinson-Gould) on The Office, has had a career in entertainment that spans four decades. That type of success is rare in show business, and what’s even more scarce is a marriage that lasts amongst all the Hollywood drama we have come to expect over time.

Melora couldn’t be further from the volatile character that made her a recognizable face during The Office’s nine-season run. Yet the actress has always been incredibly defensive of the Michael Scott love interest. Take a look at the interview below with Today, where Hardin explains how the character of Jan is so much more than a villain.

Bubbly and bombastic, Hardin is a sight to behold. She is widely considered to be one of the most humble actresses currently working, and never disappoints as a late-night guest. Here she is explaining an early run-in with the late Patrick Swayze.

In the case of the newly minted Dancing With the Stars contestant, half of Hardin’s illustrious career has been spent happily married to her husband of 25 years. In a 2008 interview with People magazine, she talks about how they met at a wrap party during the late ‘90s.

“That was kind of an office romance because sets are my office,” Hardin said as a sort of tongue-in-cheek reference to shows like The Office that revolve around workplace romances.

Hardin’s husband, British actor and writer Gildart Jackson, is no slouch either. As her part time collaborator and co-star on The Bold Type, Gildart also plays the role of stay-at-home dad for their two kids. Ever the supporter of her career, Jackson truly enjoys the time out of the spotlight. It allows him to spend time with their children, all the while being in Melora’s corner at every turn.

Their daughters, Rory and Piper, are also young actresses. In fact, the entire family worked together on the 2009 dramatic film You. The seemingly unstoppable bunch has shared many adventures together and shows no signs of slowing down.

Gildart told The Huffington Post, “Our kids will always have ‘You’⏤our movie⏤to watch, to show their friends as they grow up, to remember what it was like when our family set sail on the high seas.”

Apologies to those of you who thought you might’ve had a shot with Hardin after viewing her plethora of film and television roles. It seems like she couldn’t possibly have a better family life, and with a marriage as rock-solid as hers, all we can hope for is that one day everyone can live as happily as she seems to be.